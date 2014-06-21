Heartland Sports scores from 6/21 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Sports scores from 6/21

 Here are Heartland sports scores from Saturday 6/21.

MLB

St. Louis---4
Philadelphia---1

Frontier League

Evansville---10
Southern Illinois---11
Final 10 Innings

Amateur Baseball

Plaza Tire Capahas---5, 7
Fairview Heights------4, 5

