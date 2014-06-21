Kentucky National Guard preparing for 'the big one' - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kentucky National Guard preparing for 'the big one'

Soldiers taking part in earthquake training (Source: Staff Sgt. Scott Raymond) Soldiers taking part in earthquake training (Source: Staff Sgt. Scott Raymond)
FRANKFORT, KY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky National Guard says they are preparing just in case "the big one" hits again along the New Madrid fault line.

Kentucky Emergency Management, the Kentucky National Guard and more than 20 other state and local agencies got together from June 16 to June 20 in for CAPSTONE-14.

According to a news release from the National Guard, the exercise was to test the commonwealth's emergency response to a potential disastrous earthquake.

“CAPSTONE-14 offers Kentucky and our neighboring states the opportunity to build upon the existing partnerships and opportunities to identify unified real-world solutions for emergency response to a catastrophic event of this magnitude,” said Michael Dossett, KYEM Director.

Soldiers and Airmen operated the emergency operations center, along with soldiers who trained on the ground.

“Doing this in an exercise such as CAPSTONE allows us to experience the challenges that will be present during a real incident and gives us the opportunity to develop procedures to combat issues now instead of when a real threat hits,” said Capt. Steve Smith, team leader with the 41st.

U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 2.4 earthquake at 5:39 p.m. on Saturday, June 21. It was centered .6 miles south of Steele, Missouri.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

