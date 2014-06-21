Kentucky National Guard preparing for 'the big one'

The United States Geological Survey reports an 3.4 magnitude earthquake centered two miles west of Lilbourn and three miles south-southeast of Catron.

New research by U.S. Geological Survey scientists is casting doubt on the long-held idea the New Madrid Fault Zone in Missouri's Bootheel unleashed a series of devastating earthquakes in 1811 and 1812.

Did you feel it? A 2.7 earthquake rattled parts of New Madrid and Pemiscot counties Tuesday night. The quake happened around 10:20pm Central time. According to the U.S. Geological Survey website

Earthquake shakes up parts of New Madrid and Pemiscot counties

New technology is giving scientists a closer than ever before at the New Madrid Seismic Zone, an area includes a huge portion of the Heartland.

It remains one if the most active fault lines in the world: The New Madrid Fault which spans over 100 and runs through five states.

Did you feel it? USGS reports a 2.4 earthquake at 5:39 p.m. on Saturday, June 21. It was centered .6 miles south of Steele, Missouri.

The Kentucky National Guard says they are preparing just in case "the big one" hits again along the New Madrid fault line.

Kentucky Emergency Management, the Kentucky National Guard and more than 20 other state and local agencies got together from June 16 to June 20 in for CAPSTONE-14.

According to a news release from the National Guard, the exercise was to test the commonwealth's emergency response to a potential disastrous earthquake.

“CAPSTONE-14 offers Kentucky and our neighboring states the opportunity to build upon the existing partnerships and opportunities to identify unified real-world solutions for emergency response to a catastrophic event of this magnitude,” said Michael Dossett, KYEM Director.

Soldiers and Airmen operated the emergency operations center, along with soldiers who trained on the ground.

“Doing this in an exercise such as CAPSTONE allows us to experience the challenges that will be present during a real incident and gives us the opportunity to develop procedures to combat issues now instead of when a real threat hits,” said Capt. Steve Smith, team leader with the 41st.

