2.4 earthquake centered near Steele, MO

Did you feel it? U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reports a 2.4 earthquake at 5:39 p.m. on Saturday, June 21. It was centered .6 miles south of Steele, Missouri.

It had a depth of 5.2 miles according to Center for Earthquake Research and Information (CERI) at the University of Memphis.

The Pemiscot County sheriff's office says are no reports of any damage.



Online: http://www.memphis.edu/ceri/seismic/recenteqs/index.php

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.