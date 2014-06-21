NFL star William Moore holds football camp in Hayti

The kids also got an important learning lesson from Falcons Pro Bowl wide receiver Roddy White.

After starring at Hayti, Missouri High School, Mizzou and now in the NFL, Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowl safety William Moore is giving something back.

Moore is holding his first football camp at Hayti High School on Saturday.

The free event drew nearly 100 kids ages seven to 12. The kids were given lessons on developing their football skills along with other important areas like sportsmanship and perseverance.

"I helped a lot of NFL players with their camps, but (there is) nothing like coming back home and working with your kids," Moore said. "I'm familiar with these kids. I'm back in my own stomping grounds, my high school. And, to be able to come back and do some drills with these kids means the world to them - it means more to me."

What's his biggest advice to kids?

"It's bigger than football, and some of the same aspects you're looking for in football you look for in life - working hard and staying consistent," Moore said.

The kids also got an important learning lesson from Falcons Pro Bowl wide receiver Roddy White.

Moore says it means a lot to him to be able to give something back. He says he hopes to continue the Hayti football camp in the future.

