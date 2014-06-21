Authorities close TN night club - 3 businesses burn in Anna - Man killed by train

An Illinois man is dead after his vehicle collided with a train this morning.

This Anna business and two others was destroyed by fire (Source: Viewer submitted)

The Tennessee night club was locked up by authorities (Source: Lake County SO)

The Lake County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office padlocked the doors to the 78 Club on Friday evening. Mollie Lair has the details tonight at 6:00.

Fire crews put out a business fire on Saturday afternoon in Anna, Illinois. In all the building housed three businesses.

The Jefferson County coroner confirms a Wayne County man is dead after his SUV collided with a Norfolk Southern train early Saturday.

Perry County, Illinois Fair President Ilene Ruroede said a horse collapsed and died on the track after winning a harness race on Tuesday night.

A towboat sank in the Mississippi River near St. Louis.

Kentucky state road workers say the west approach spans of the Old Ledbetter Bridge had major movement Friday morning and dropped even more overnight.

Nearly four dozen people came out to pick up trash at the Fort Massac State Park on Saturday to keep the Ohio River clean.

Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn has signed legislation aimed at bringing doctors and nurses out of retirement for a good cause.

Reports say U.S. women's soccer star Hope Solo was arrested this morning at a suburban Seattle home.

Todd Richards spent the day with Heartland native, and Atlanta Falcon safety, Pro Bowler William Moore. Moore is hosted his first annual youth football camp at Hayti high school. Catch the full story on Heartland Sports.

