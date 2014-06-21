Authorities close TN night club - 3 businesses burn in Anna - Ma - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Authorities close TN night club - 3 businesses burn in Anna - Man killed by train

The Tennessee night club was locked up by authorities (Source: Lake County SO) The Tennessee night club was locked up by authorities (Source: Lake County SO)
This Anna business and two others was destroyed by fire (Source: Viewer submitted) This Anna business and two others was destroyed by fire (Source: Viewer submitted)
An Illinois man is dead after his vehicle collided with a train this morning. An Illinois man is dead after his vehicle collided with a train this morning.

The Lake County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office padlocked the doors to the 78 Club on Friday evening. Mollie Lair has the details tonight at 6:00.

Fire crews put out a business fire on Saturday afternoon in Anna, Illinois. In all the building housed three businesses.

The Jefferson County coroner confirms a Wayne County man is dead after his SUV collided with a Norfolk Southern train early Saturday.

Perry County, Illinois Fair President Ilene Ruroede said a horse collapsed and died on the track after winning a harness race on Tuesday night.

Grant Dade was tracking storms on the radar this afternoon. Tune in to his first forecast at 6:03.

A towboat sank in the Mississippi River near St. Louis.

Kentucky state road workers say the west approach spans of the Old Ledbetter Bridge had major movement Friday morning and dropped even more overnight.

Nearly four dozen people came out to pick up trash at the Fort Massac State Park on Saturday to keep the Ohio River clean.

Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn has signed legislation aimed at bringing doctors and nurses out of retirement for a good cause.

Reports say U.S. women's soccer star Hope Solo was arrested this morning at a suburban Seattle home.

Todd Richards spent the day with Heartland native, and Atlanta Falcon safety, Pro Bowler William Moore. Moore is hosted his first annual youth football camp at Hayti high school. Catch the full story on Heartland Sports.

Do you love your Starbucks? If so, you might want to bring some extra cash on the way to get your coffee. Find out why tonight at 9:12 on Heartland News at 9.

Trending on Facebook: A Church lists a free house on Craigslist!

Have a great night -

James Long

Kfvs12.com Web Producer

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:47:28 GMT
    The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

  • Backpage.com, website popular with sex workers, shut down by government

    Backpage.com, website popular with sex workers, shut down by government

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:25:55 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 8:24 PM EDT2018-04-07 00:24:54 GMT

    A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.

    A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.

    •   
Powered by Frankly