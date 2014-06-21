Dozens come out for Ohio River cleanup

Nearly four dozen people came out to pick up trash at the Fort Massac State Park on Saturday to keep the Ohio River clean.



Participants say 12 cubic yards of trash was picked up. That includes tires, ropes, buoys from tributaries, low lying areas and areas along the Ohio River in Metropolis, Brookport and Joppa.

Fort Massac State Park Site Superintendent Chris McGinness says that it is important to keep our rivers clean. McGinness says trash can float down the river and enter in water supplies and become a nuisance to people who enjoy the river.



