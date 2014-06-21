3 businesses destroyed in Anna fire

Fire crews put out a business fire on Saturday afternoon in Anna, Illinois. In all, the building housed three businesses.

According to a spokesperson with the Anna Fire Department, AJ Lawn & Garden at 150 W Vienna Street was fully engulfed with flames when they arrived.

According to Anna Fire chief Mike Stoner, three businesses that share the same roof are considered a total loss.



AJ Lawn and Garden, a laundromat and a car wash have heavy smoke and fire damage after a fire ripped through half of the roof.



The fire is not considered suspicious, but started along a wall and spread up to the roof. From there, it spread along the inside of the building.



Washing machines and lawn equipment were destroyed by the flames and smoke. Nobody was inside the building at the time of the blaze.



Jonesboro and Cobden Fire Departments helped Anna Fire Department assisted in putting out the fire.

Heat was a concern Saturday as crews switched out and took plenty of breaks to hydrate.

