Authorities close TN night club

The Lake County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office locked the doors to the 78 Club on Friday evening.

The night club is located at 1395 Tennessee 78, south of Tiptonville, Tennessee.

According to a news release from Lieutenant Danny L. Tippit, the owner of the property, Eugene Kempfer, and the club's owner, Roy Swift, will have an appearance in Lake County Circuit Court to answer to the petition that was filed.

Tippet says the closure was the result of an ongoing investigation conducted by investigators after getting a number of calls to the Club. There have also been number of citizen complaints.

Tippit says Circuit Court Judge Lee Moore issued a temporary injunction abating nuisance and padlocking the club after prosecutors filed a petition based on the investigation conducted by the sheriff’s office.

During the past year, the sheriff's office says officers have been dispatched to the club for complaints ranging from assaults, disturbances, vandalism, shootings and stabbings.

Tippet says a number of arrests have been made at this location during the past year.

