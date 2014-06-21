Man killed after SUV collides with train in Jefferson County

The Jefferson County coroner confirms a Wayne County, Illinois man is dead after his Honda Element collided with a Norfolk Southern train early Saturday.The crash happened in Bluford, Illinois. According to Jefferson County Coroner Eddie Joe Marks, the crash victim is Shawn Betts, 35, of Wayne City, Illinois.

Marks says he got a call from the sheriff's office shortly after 4:15 a.m. about the train vs. SUV collision at 1320 West 6th Street.

Betts was found in the front seat of his SUV. Betts was pronounced at 5 a.m., according to Marks.Marks tells Heartland News the investigation continues with the coroner's office, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Norfork Southern Railroad.