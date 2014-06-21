Horse dies after winning first race at Perry County Fair

According to Perry County, Illinois Fair President Ilene Ruroede, a horse collapsed on the track after winning a harness race on Tuesday night.

Soon after crossing the finish line, the horse collapsed and died on the track. It was the horse's first race.

Ruroede says the horse suffered a heart attack.

Horse races are only part of the Perry County Fair. There have been other horse races since the horse's death.

The fair continues through the weekend.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.