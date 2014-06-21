Union County peach growers expecting nice crop

Peach growers say there will be peaches in southern Illinois despite a long hard winter.

Union County peach growers are expecting a nice peach crop this season.

"We feel good about this year," President Ren Sirles said. "We are very happy that we will have local peaches available."

Rendleman Orchards say currently the peaches are maturing about 10 days to 2 weeks later than in previous years, but could change due to warmer temperatures.

"As spring progressed, it was nice to see we had a full crop of peaches," VP Wayne Sirles said. "The peaches are also looking better than expected as we have not had any hail at this point and we have been thinning a bit for good sizing. We feel very fortunate and are anxious for harvest."

For current information on the peach crop visit Rendleman Orchards on line at http://www.rendlemanorchards.com or on Facebook at Rendleman Orchards.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.