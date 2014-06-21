Heartland Sports scores from 6/20 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Sports scores from 6/20

    Here are Heartland sports scores from Friday 6/20.

MLB
Philadelphia---5
St. Louis---1

Frontier League
Evansville---3
Southern Illinois---4

American Legion
Ste. Genevieve---13
St.Louis---1
