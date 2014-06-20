More than 3,000 power outages reported in the Heartland 6/20

Taken in Calvert City, Ky. (Source: Matthew McCoy/Facebook)

This picture was taken in the parking lot of Hobby Lobby in Cape Girardeau. (Source: Travis Dillon, cNews)

Taken in Grand Tower, Ill. (Source: Kurt Falkenberry, cNews)

A tree fell on a car in Cape Girardea, Mo. (Source: cNews)

More than 3,000 customers are without power Friday night, according to Ameren.



As of 10:50 p.m., they report the following outages in Missouri:



Cape Girardeau County - 156

Mississippi County - 434



New Madrid County - 1,690



Scott County - 1,495

Stoddard County - 4



In Illinois:

Franklin County - 79

Perry County - 20



Randolph County - 110



Union County - 1

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.