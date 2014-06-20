Bikers on the Square back in Perryville, MO

It's one of the biggest events of the year in Perryville, Missouri: Bikers on the Square.

For the second year in row, thousands of people are expected to attend.

Last year more than 5,000 people came out here to support the first ever Bikers on the Square.

Business owners say they are hoping this year is even bigger.

“Well it's our first year open for bikers on the square,” said Carisa Stark, owner of Mary Jane Burgers and Brew. “We have been open for 8 months so we are ecstatic about it. We were here last year with a food truck. It was a great turnout so we are just really excited.”

Even though it's their first year open for the event, Stark said they will prepared for anything.

“Well the beer we pretty much quadrupled our order,” Stark said. “We plan on selling out this weekend so we are ready to go.”

Last year there was more than 50 local vendors that took part in the event. Stark like many expect that number and the numbers of visitors to the area to increase with the goal to come back on their own.

“We really want to market ourselves as a destination restaurant,” Stark said. “So we are really excited to have all these bikers see our restaurant and what we have to offer and hopefully, it won't just be an annual thing in town. We want them to enjoy their experience and have a place to go for a weekend ride here on out.”

