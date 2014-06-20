Bikers on the Square back in Perryville, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bikers on the Square back in Perryville, MO

PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

It's one of the biggest events of the year in Perryville, Missouri: Bikers on the Square.

For the second year in row, thousands of people are expected to attend.

Last year more than 5,000 people came out here to support the first ever Bikers on the Square.

Business owners say they are hoping this year is even bigger.

“Well it's our first year open for bikers on the square,” said Carisa Stark, owner of Mary Jane Burgers and Brew. “We have been open for 8 months so we are ecstatic about it. We were here last year with a food truck. It was a great turnout so we are just really excited.”

Even though it's their first year open for the event, Stark said they will prepared for anything.

“Well the beer we pretty much quadrupled our order,” Stark said. “We plan on selling out this weekend so we are ready to go.”

Last year there was more than 50 local vendors that took part in the event. Stark like many expect that number and the numbers of visitors to the area to increase with the goal to come back on their own.

“We really want to market ourselves as a destination restaurant,” Stark said. “So we are really excited to have all these bikers see our restaurant and what we have to offer and hopefully, it won't just be an annual thing in town. We want them to enjoy their experience and have a place to go for a weekend ride here on out.”

You can click here for more information.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:47:28 GMT
    The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

  • Backpage.com, website popular with sex workers, shut down by government

    Backpage.com, website popular with sex workers, shut down by government

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:25:55 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 8:24 PM EDT2018-04-07 00:24:54 GMT

    A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.

    A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.

    •   
Powered by Frankly