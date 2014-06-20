Bikers on the Square back for second year - Gov. Nixon signs legislation reaffirming ban funeral protests

A Caruthersville, Mo. girl was able to return more than $400 she found in a parking lot to the owner.

Viewer Matthew McCoy sent us this picture from earlier today in Calvert City, Ky. Parts of the Heartland could see some rain tonight.

Good evening,

For the second year in a row, thousands of people are expected to attend the Bikers on the Square event in Perryville, Mo. Todd Tumminia talked to some business owners who are hoping this year will be bigger than ever. Watch the story tonight on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



Governor Jay Nixon signed legislation on Friday reaffirming Missouri's ban on protests near funerals. Nichole Cartmell will have more on this story coming up on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



Some parts of the Heartland may see rain tonight. Laura Wibbenmeyer will have the latest on a possible stormy forecast.



The definition of marriage could change in the largest Presbyterian denomination in the U.S., impacting almost 2 million church-goers across the country. Allison Twaits talked to a pastor in Marion, Ill. who said it could upset some of his members, but he hopes it will only bring them closer together.

What would you do if you found $400 on the ground in a parking lot? Christy Millweard talked to a Caruthersville family who decided to find the person the money belonged to.

Cape Girardeau police are investigating an early morning homicide. We spoke to the family of the victim, 34-year-old Joshua Edward Dibert, who said he was an awesome dad and could always make people laugh.

Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has signed legislation repealing a prohibition on providing food stamps to people convicted of drug felonies. You can click here for more on this story.

A Sikeston, Missouri man is accused of stabbing a vending machine with a large knife. Police say witnesses told them he beat the machine until he was able to get his hand inside and remove money.

In national news, only about half of the veterans diagnosed with PTSD last year after serving in Iraq and Afghanistan received the recommended therapy despite efforts by the Department of Veterans Affairs to beef up its mental health staffing, the Institute of Medicine said in a report released on Friday.

Ukraine’s president ordered his forces to cease fire on Friday and halt military operations for a week against pro-Russian separatists in the country’s east. It was the first step in a peace plan he hopes will end the fighting that has killed hundreds.

