Heartland girl finds, returns hundreds of dollars

What would you do if you found $400 on the ground in the parking lot?

“So this is actually the location where she found the money and that’s when we went into the store,” Dawn Jordan said.

Jordan and her 11-year-old daughter Brittany went to the Hay’s store in Caruthersville, Missouri.

They parked, and on their way in Brittany made a discovery.

“Walked a little bit further this way, and we started going towards the door, and that’s when she looked down again and found the $409 dollars folded up,” Jordan said. “My first thought? Is that my daughter is getting ready to have $409 more dollars in her bank account.”

But the pair decided to find the person the money belonged to.

The next day, the store called the Jordans to say someone cashed their paycheck, but couldn’t find the money.

That’s when young Britney and her father met up with the man to give the money back.

“I was happy when I turned it in, I felt like a hero cause because if I didn’t turn it in, I would be ashamed of myself and guilty,” Britney Jordan said.

“That’s 409 dollars that somebody worked hard for and if it was me, I would pray that they would do the same thing,” Dawn Jordan said.

Jordan said she teaches her daughter that if you do good, good will come back to you.

She’s just glad 11-year-old Britney is listening.

“In the end it would have been up to me and her father to make the final decision, but I was proud that she said no I want to return it,” she said.

We asked a few people if they would do the same thing? Most said yes, and all said they were proud of the honest young girl.

“Yes that was the right thing,” said Kierra, a shopper in Caruthersville.

“That was very honest and admirable of her, it’s a value I’d like to teach my two children because it’s just not a value found in today’s society, honesty and truth,” said Michael Burch, another Caruthersville shopper.

“It’s wonderful, in this day and age, it’s a miracle practically,” Norma Linsman said. “It’s great that people are teaching their children to be responsible and return things they know is not theirs.”

“I feel happy and thankful that I found the money and nobody else because they wouldn’t turn it in,” Britney Jordan said.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.