Marion, IL police release recent crime report

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

 The Marion, Illinois Police Department released the following crime report on Friday, June 20.

It includes:

  • Burglary from motor vehicles have been reported at Fairfield Inn located on Halfway Rd. over the June 14-16 weekend
  • Reports for thefts of bicycles, lawn mowers, yard decor and lawn furniture have increased in recent weeks. No particular area of Marion seems to be affected. Please make sure all items are secured when leaving and at night.
  • A Marion Pepsi employee has reported a burglary from motor vehicles parked on the Pepsi lot located on W Main St. over the June 14-16 weekend.
  • Roy Compton, 39, of Marion has been arrested for obstructing justice on June 2, 2014. Compton refused to cooperate with peace officer while doing a well-being check on an individual.
  • Jordan Barnett, 27, of Marion has been arrested for retail theft at Walmart Supercenter on June 14.
  • Dylan Jackson, 18, and Collins Branson , 17, both of Marion has been issued citations for disorderly conduct on June 3.
  • Rachel Butler, 37, of Marion has been issued a city ordinance citation for cellphone usage while driving on June 3.
  • Robert Bankston, 45, of Marion has been issued a citation for disorderly conduct after causing a disturbance at Circle K Station on June 12.
  • Kimberly Kuhn, 34, of Marion has been arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of cannabis on June 10.
  • Darrell Dalton, 18, of Royalton has been arrested for burglary from motor vehicle in a business area north of Illinois Starr Centre Mall on June 10.
  • William Fisher, Jr. 49, of Marion has been issued a city ordinance citation for allowing a dog to run at large after multiple verbal warning on June 10.
  • Dana Dunham, 17, of Marion and a juvenile female have been issued citations for retail theft at Walmart Supercenter on June 9.
  • Paul Lewis, 58, of Marion has been arrested for domestic battery on June 9.
  • Jeff Peebels, 45, of Herrin has been arrested for possession of cannabis and possession of a controlled substance on June 9.
  • Kayla Sadler, 30, of Marion has been arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of cannabis on June 13.
  • Jerimey Law, 38, of Marion has been arrested for possession of controlled substance on June 13.
  • Rebecca Adams, 41, of Marion has been arrested for possession of controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, driving under the influence of alcohol and resisting/obstructing a police officer on June 13.
  • Michael Atkinson, 20, of Marion has been issued citations for zero tolerance DUI and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor on June 14.
  • Jovan Miller, 33, of Marion has been arrested for violating a no contact order on June 14.
  • Brian Sanders, 33, of Marion has been arrested for four counts of possession of controlled substance, driving while license suspended, possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia on June 14.
  • Kenneth Crabtree, 22, of Marion has been arrested for domestic battery on June 17.
  • Samuel Williams, 28, of Marion has been arrested for domestic battery on June 14.
  • Courtney Adamson, 19, of rural Marion has been issued city ordinance citations for possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia on June 2.
  • Arrie Allen, 24, of Marion has been arrested for aggravated domestic battery on June 1.

Powered by Frankly