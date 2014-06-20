Sikeston man arrested for allegedly stabbing vending machine with knife

A Sikeston, Missouri man was arrested after creating a disturbance at a business, according to Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter.



Roger A. Bannister, 44, was charged with felony property damage and stealing. His bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.



According to Sheriff Walter, his office received a call on Thursday afternoon, June 19 from Boomland, located on Highway 77 near Interstate 55. An employee at the business reported there was a man inside that became upset with a vending machine and was stabbing the machine with a large knife.



Police arrived on scene and took Bannister in custody. They say two knives and two handguns were removed from Bannister during the arrest.



According to police, additional witnesses reported that Bannister beat a vending machine with a large knife until he was able to get his hand inside the machine and remove money. They say employees approached Bannister during the ordeal and tried to talk to him, but Bannister ignored the employees and continued his assault on the machine.



