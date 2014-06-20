Meeting to discuss park future at St. Joe State Park

The public is invited to an informational meeting at St. Joe State Park near Park Hills on Saturday, June 28. The meeting will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Shelter # 3 in the Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) Staging Area.

Park representatives say they will provide information on future plans for the facility and answer questions.



Visitors are invited to share comments and suggestions about park services and operations. T

St. Joe State Park is located in Park Hills, off of Highway 32.



For information about state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com.



