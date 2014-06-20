Couple arrested after drugs allegedly found during warrant search

A Graves County couple was arrested after a late night search of their home and are facing multiple drug charges, according to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon.



Rocky Hodges, 29, and Angel Burnett, 30, were charged with possession of a controlled substance first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.



He said deputies went to a home on West Broadway to try to find a person that had an outstanding warrant. While searching the home for the person, deputies say they saw marijuana laying in open view in a bedroom.



They got a search warrant for the home. Sheriff Redmon said during the search, deputies and the K9 unit found more illegal substances including meth, several straws, pipes used in ingesting meth and some marijuana.



