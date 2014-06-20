Homicide investigation - Prosecutor to seek death penalty for MO man - Ledbetter bridge drops again

The old Ledbetter Bridge is sinking again (Source: KYTC)

Craig Michael Wood will be facing the death penalty (Source: Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Friends and family tell Heartland News that the overnight shooting victim in Cape Girardeau was an "awesome dad" and a "good guy." Nick Chaberria will have the latest from the homicide scene tonight at 5 and 6.

It was a scary few minutes for one Illinois grandmother on Friday when a child was locked in a car.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says we could see an early evening T' storm. Tune in at 5:06 for her first forecast.

The Internal Revenue Service commissioner said Friday the agency will not share with Congress additional details about its lost emails regarding Tea Party investigations.

A southwest Missouri prosecutor says he will seek the death penalty against a youth football coach charged with killing a 10-year-old Springfield girl.

Kentucky state road workers say the west approach spans of the Old Ledbetter Bridge had major movement Friday morning.

Missouri already bans texting for young drivers. The city of Kirkwood in St. Louis County is considering taking that a step further.

The top legislative body of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) has voted by large margins to recognize same-sex marriage.

Trending on Facebook: A discovery at the bottom of sea off the coast of Florida is bringing back some big memories.

Have a great evening -

James Long

KFVS12.COM Web Producer