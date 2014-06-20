Homicide investigation - Prosecutor to seek death penalty for MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Homicide investigation - Prosecutor to seek death penalty for MO man - Ledbetter bridge drops again

Police continue to investigate a homicide in Cape Girardeau (Source: Holly Brantley, KFVS) Police continue to investigate a homicide in Cape Girardeau (Source: Holly Brantley, KFVS)
Craig Michael Wood will be facing the death penalty (Source: Greene County Sheriff's Office) Craig Michael Wood will be facing the death penalty (Source: Greene County Sheriff's Office)
The old Ledbetter Bridge is sinking again (Source: KYTC) The old Ledbetter Bridge is sinking again (Source: KYTC)

Friends and family tell Heartland News that the overnight shooting victim in Cape Girardeau was an "awesome dad" and a "good guy." Nick Chaberria will have the latest from the homicide scene tonight at 5 and 6.

It was a scary few minutes for one Illinois grandmother on Friday when a child was locked in a car.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says we could see an early evening T' storm. Tune in at 5:06 for her first forecast.

The Internal Revenue Service commissioner said Friday the agency will not share with Congress additional details about its lost emails regarding Tea Party investigations.

A southwest Missouri prosecutor says he will seek the death penalty against a youth football coach charged with killing a 10-year-old Springfield girl.

Kentucky state road workers say the west approach spans of the Old Ledbetter Bridge had major movement Friday morning.

Missouri already bans texting for young drivers. The city of Kirkwood in St. Louis County is considering taking that a step further.

The top legislative body of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) has voted by large margins to recognize same-sex marriage.

Trending on Facebook: A discovery at the bottom of sea off the coast of Florida is bringing back some big memories.

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:47:28 GMT
    The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

  • Backpage.com, website popular with sex workers, shut down by government

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:25:55 GMT
    A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.

