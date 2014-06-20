Hope Center helps care for Clydesdales and kids

Facebook's acknowledgement that nearly all of its 2.2 billion members have probably had their public data scraped by "malicious actors" is the latest example of the social media giant's failure to protect users' data
Facebook's acknowledgement that nearly all of its 2.2 billion members have probably had their public data scraped by "malicious actors" is the latest example of the social media giant's failure to protect users' data
President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney made to Stormy Daniels
President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney made to Stormy Daniels
Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronouns
Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronouns
John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn't stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlons
John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn't stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlons
Police in Aurora say two men rescued a Warrenville man, pulling him away from a car after a fiery single-vehicle crash
Police in Aurora say two men rescued a Warrenville man, pulling him away from a car after a fiery single-vehicle crash
The nation's chief doctor wants more Americans to start carrying the overdose antidote naloxone in an effort to combat the nation's opioid crisis.
The nation's chief doctor wants more Americans to start carrying the overdose antidote naloxone in an effort to combat the nation's opioid crisis.