Hope Center helps care for Clydesdales and kids

If you missed the world Famous Budweiser Clydesdales at Schnuck's in Cape Girardeau, you still have a chance to see them Saturday morning in a Perryville Parade and other festivities starting at 10 in the morning.

Over the past two days, the public has had a chance to get up close to the 2,000 pound animals at the Hope Center Stables. The Hope Center is a therapeutic riding facility.

For the Hope Center, they are proud to host and be trusted with the care of the Budweiser Clydesdales along with the horses special trained handles.



But, they feel even more blessed to be able to offer life changing therapy to children with muscular or physical limitations. In fact, we learned the center is named after a local girl with a special connection to horses of all kinds.

"I think it's just they are so majestic and yet gentle," said Hope Hudson.

Majestic, gentle and for Hope Hudson addictive. The love includes horses of all kinds from her own horse to the Budweiser Clydesdale Hitch team currently being cared for at the Hope Center Stables in Perryville.

'It's a lot of fun!" said Hope.

The stable is actually named after Hope, a facility where Horse Therapy is huge part of the mission and a safe place to give kids a chance to feel on top of the world.

"I have my own horse "Diablo" and I've been riding for past weeks," said Hope.

At age 14, Hope has a rare genetic disorder through which she's survived multiple surgeries. At one time riding seemed nearly impossible, so instead she turned to knowledge as power and a reputation for spotting a good horse. That earned her a reputation with some of the most famous names in the horse racing field.

"It was me befriending the training of "I'll Have Another" and going to the Preakness going to the Belmont.

That's right, "I'll Have Another" the horse who came up one race shy of the triple crown. Her love was enough to compel his trainer to reach out to her and her class at school to raise money to buy Hope her own horse. From there, an inspiration for the stable here to make therapy for kids like hope a reality.

"It helps with my balance and strength and agility and endurance," said Hope.

The improvements Hope's mother and trainer Krystal Evans say they've seen in just six weeks bring them to tears.

"She's grown since stated therapy just because she holds her self better and taller," said mom, Jennifer Hudson."It's the little things."

"It means so much to me because I know how much horses help people," said Evans.

Now for Hope and having the Clydesdales at the a stable she calls a second home is another dream come true.

"They are really gentle they are just gentle giants," said Hope.

"I can't get home fast enough," said Jennifer Hudson. "She just can't wait to get here."

Evans agrees from Hope's progress, to the response from the community these are all signs animals truly heal the body, heart, and soul.

"Blessed is the only word I can come up with," said Evans.

