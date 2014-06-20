Natural gas rate hearing to be held in Sikeston, Jackson, MO

There will be two public hearings coming up to discuss a natural gas rate case filed by Liberty Utilities.



The Missouri Public Service Commission will be holding a local public hearing in Jackson, Missouri on June 30 concerning a natural gas rate case filed by Liberty Utilities.

The hearing will begin at noon in the Meeting Room on the Lower Level of the Cape Girardeau County Extension Center, located at 684 West Jackson Trail.

They will also be holding a local public hearing in Sikeston on June 30. The hearing will begin at 6 p.m. in The Clinton Building, 501 Campanella Drive.

If you need additional information, please contact the Public Service Commission at 1-800-392-4211.

