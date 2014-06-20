Herrin man accused of stealing bus batteries, air conditioner units

Police say a Herrin, Illinois man is behind bars accused of stealing air conditioning units and bus batteries.

According to Police Chief Stewart Ridings, his department has been investigating several reports of air conditioning units being stolen from local businesses.

They also had a number of reports of batteries being taken out of school buses.

Police say 43-year-old Eric Aderholt has confessed to stealing those items from places in Herrin and Marion.

He was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant out of Williamson County.

Formal charges are pending.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.