Malden man facing burglary charges

Police say a Malden man is facing burglary charges.

On Thursday, June 20, Malden Officers took Ben Earl Handy of Malden into custody on a New Madrid County warrant.

Handy faces felony charges of burglary second degree and theft-stealing of any firearm.

He was being held in the Malden City Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.

He is awaiting extradition.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.