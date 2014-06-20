Heartland Cooks - Deb's Homemade Chicken & Noodles

This week's Heartland Cook Deb Hudson of Murphysboro says her sister-in-law and friend Connie Price taught her how to make homemade egg noodles.

This week’s Heartland Cook stirs up memories in a large pot of chicken and noodles. Deb Hudson’s sister-in-law Connie Price taught her how to make homemade egg noodles decades ago and the recipe became a staple in Deb’s home as she raised her children. Connie passed away December 29, 2012, but her memory lives on in Deb’s recipes and in her heart. Deb’s homemade egg noodle recipe makes a double batch of noodles, so you can throw half in the pot and the rest in the freezer for later.

Ingredients:

3 eggs

¼ cup milk

1 ½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

3 cups flour

Meat from 1 boiled chicken (cooled and cubed)

4-5 cups chicken broth

2 Tablespoons butter

3 drops yellow food coloring

Directions:

Boil chicken and remove meat from bones, set aside. Keep chicken broth and set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, beat together eggs, milk, salt and baking powder. Add flour, a half cup at a time mixing after each addition. Dough should form a ball, but still be sticky.

Pour remaining flour onto a countertop and spread over the area. Place dough on counter and knead dough lightly for 30 seconds in flour. Roll out dough, flipping over to more evenly spread flour throughout. Roll until dough is about ¼ inch thick.

Cover dough with pastry cloth or light weight towel for 30 minutes to dry. Flip dough over and allow to dry another 30 minutes.

Use a very sharp knife to slice dough in four-inch strips. Stack the strips one on top of the other and slice ¼ inch strips off the end. Let noodle strips dry another 30 minutes.

Bring chicken broth to a rolling boil and drop the egg noodles by the handful into the pot, stirring constantly. When desired amount of noodles has been added, add chopped chicken to the pot and continue to cook on medium high for approximately 15 minutes until noodles are tender, but no longer doughy. Stir in butter and food coloring if desired to give broth a richer color.

Spoon noodles and broth over mashed potatoes to serve.

