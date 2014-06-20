Springfield project to overhaul Lincoln law office

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Plans are under way to overhaul the historic Lincoln-Herndon Law Offices site in downtown Springfield.

The project will include a working version of the 1840s dry goods store owned by Seth Tinsley. Tinsley ran the store and rented office space upstairs to Abraham Lincoln and William Herndon for their legal practice.

About $1.2 million in state money to pay for the project comes from capital construction funds. State officials say a start date for construction hasn't been set. They are finalizing designs and soliciting bids.

The Lincoln-Herndon Law Offices building was built in 1840. The State Journal-Register reports (http://bit.ly/1jD5t73 ) that renovation also will include new windows, signs, mechanical system upgrades and making the building compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com

