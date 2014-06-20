Paducah Fire Department reminds about Fireworks ordinance

The Paducah Fire Department is reminding that Paducah’s code of ordinances allows the sale of fireworks but they're not allowed to be shot off within the city limits.

That is due to the compactness of homes and other structures within the city.

"With the July 4th holiday approaching, we want to remind everyone that Paducah allows the sale, within a specific set of requirements, of fireworks. However, since Paducah’s homes and other buildings are relatively close together, fireworks are not allowed to be discharged within the city limits for safety reasons," Deputy Chief of Fire Prevention Greg Cherry said. "Those caught discharging fireworks could receive a citation. Furthermore, it is illegal for minors to be in possession of fireworks.”

Under the State’s revised laws, those under the age of 18 are not allowed to use fireworks.

Ground and handheld sparkling devices are permitted in Paducah. They do not fall within the 200-foot requirement listed in the State law.

Those interested in selling fireworks should contact the Fire Prevention Division at 270-444-8522.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.