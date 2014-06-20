KYTC: Old Ledbetter Bridge drops another 3 to 4 inches overnight

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet inspectors are trying to determine why there was a two foot drop on the west end of the Old Ledbetter Bridge over the Tennessee River.

Sections of old Ledbetter Bridge mysteriously drop two feet

Crews are walking around the old Ledbetter Bridge inspecting for any additional land slippage.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has arranged for emergency demolition of the old U.S. 60 bridge over the Tennessee River between McCracken and Livingston Counties.

Old Ledbetter Bridge to be demolished

Take a look at the demolition of one of the truss spans of the Old Ledbetter Bridge near Paducah on September 16 and September 24.

According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd Keith, the old Ledbetter Bridge dropped another 3 to 4 inches after Friday night's rainfall.

He says it dropped about a foot on Thursday, June 19.

Todd says that a 200 ton crane will arrive to the site on Monday and crews will assemble the crane on site.

Demolition on the bridge will start in about a week. The demolition of the bridge should take about six months to complete

Kentucky state road workers say the west approach spans of the Old Ledbetter Bridge had major movement Friday morning.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, sensors placed on the bridge by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet indicated movement at about 5:15 a.m.



A neighbor reported two distinct sounds came from the 83-year-old structure about that time.

A check of the bridge found South Pier two showed a one foot drop in the approach span deck above.

Kentucky Transportation officials continue to warn the public to avoid areas along the bluff and Tennessee River shoreline near the bridge.

The structure closed to traffic in late July 2013.

The bridge has been closed since traffic moved to the New US 60 Tennessee River Bridge.

