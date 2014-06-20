Autopsy results released for Cape Girardeau shooting victim - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Autopsy results released for Cape Girardeau shooting victim

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A homicide investigation is underway in Cape Girardeau, according to police Sgt. Jason Selzer. An an autopsy was performed on Saturday.

Police say the victim in the Friday, June 20 homicide has been identified as 34-year-old Joshua Edward Dibert of East Cape Rock Drive Cape Girardeau.

The victim's immediate family was notified by Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton. Police say the autopsy shows he died of gunshot wounds.

We spoke with Dibert's family on Friday. Dibert's fiance Cassie Jordan said she will remember Dibert as someone could always make people laugh.

Dibert is survived by his daughter, 6-year-old Destiny Dibert and stepsons, 11-year-old Dylan Jordan and 18-year-old Timothy Jordan.

Brother-in-law Jason Ponder said Dibert was an "awesome dad" and "good guy" who loved to bass fish. He said Dibert grew up in Cape Girardeau, and it was not uncommon for him to be in the area where the incident took place.

The family said Dibert used to be employed as a carpenter, but recently had back surgery and was unable to work. 

The Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate the incident. 

Police say no suspects are in custody.

Selzer said someone reported shots fired near the intersection of Good Hope and South Henderson at 2:18 a.m. on Friday. 

According to Selzer, an officer went to the scene and found the victim with several gunshot wounds to the chest. Dibert was found slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle.

It wasn't clear if Dibert was already dead when the officer arrived. Coroner John Clifton, who was on the scene, had not released an exact cause of death as of early Friday.

Officers say money was found in the man's hand and there was a dog in the car. The dog was released to the Humane Society.

People living in the area say the morning shooting is concerning.

"It was about two in the morning, and I thought I was dreaming," Amanda Petty said. "But then I saw all the lights. It is scary because it seems like every day there's a shooting in Cape, and it's getting closer and closer to where I live."

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

