Man surprised by sewer repair costs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - If you are like one Cape Girardeau, Missouri man, you might be shocked about what he found out. The city of Cape Girardeau told him that he's responsible for paying for sewer repairs for pipes that aren't on his property.

Richard Blattel said he's been in the plumbing business for 41 years and never heard of anything like this. We spoke with the city and they told us they are responsible for the main line, everything else for the most part falls on the consumer.

Blattel said he had some tree roots removed and the repair man told him there was a problem near his connection to the main line. He called the city and they told him that's his responsibility even though that's not on his property.
    
Blattel said he couldn't believe that and wants to make others aware so they don't get surprised like he did.

"The one guy I already told about said I thought you were kidding me," Blattel said. "I went no I'm not kidding you. I can't believe that someone can pass this ordinance saying this is ours. It's the wrong thing to do I believe."

The ordinance reads in part "it shall be the duty of the owner of the property to connect same to the public sewer at his expense."

He said he will be filing a lawsuit against the city.

