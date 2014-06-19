SEMO Outfielder Gibson signs with Cardinals - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO Outfielder Gibson signs with Cardinals

Former SEMO Outfielder Derek Gibson has signed a free agent contract with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Gibson will report to the Cardinals' Rookie affiliate, the Gulf Coast league Cardinals located in Jupiter, Florida.
Gibson is the 2nd Southeast Outfielder to begin his career with the Cardinals. Kerry Robinson was the other in 1995.
