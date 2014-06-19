Driver cited after 4-vehicle crash in Wayne County, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
WAYNE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

 Illinois State Police responded to a four-car crash on U.S. Route 45 north of Wayne County Road on Thursday, June 19 at about 2:43 p.m.

According to police a 1993 red Chevrolet S-10 driven by Dylan W. Massie, 18, of Mt. Erie, Ill., was going southbound on U.S. Rte. 45 and approached a construction zone about 500 feet north of Wayne County Road 2100N.

Due to a distraction in his truck, police say Massie didn't see the vehicles in front of him were slowing down to stop at the construction zone. The truck hit the rear of a 2004 gray Buick LeSabre driven by Michele A. Johnson, 57, of Rock Falls, Ill. The impact pushed the car into the back-end of a 2013 black Toyota Sienna driven by Sarah L. Keck, 36, from Cisne, Ill. Police say the black Toyota then hit the rear of the 2013 black Ford F-150 being driven by William R. Nuxoll, Jr., 31, of Teutopolis, Ill.

According to police, Johnson was taken by ambulance to a hospital for injuries from the crash. Massie received minor injuries, but police say he declined medical treatment at the scene.

All of the drivers were wearing their seat belt at the time of the crash, according to police. They say Massie was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

