3 IL residents headed to prison for various offenses

Union County, Illinois State's Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds said three southern Illinois residents are headed to prison for various offenses.According to Edmonds, Marcus Lietz of Anna was sentenced to two years behind bars for aggraved driving while license revoked.Jenny Spurlock of Jonesboro was sentenced to four years behind bars after revoking probation stemming from unlawful delivery fo a controlled substance.Christopher Peterman of Cobden was sentenced to 18 months behind bars after pleading guilty to unlawful purchase of methamphetamine precursor.

