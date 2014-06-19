Beware of leaving kids in cars, even for a second - Cape Girardeau sewer issues

The sheriff in Iron County says the jail is too hot for inmates to live in.

It's summer time and that means parents should be extra aware of the dangers of leaving their kids in the car. The health department says kids heat up quicker than adults because their sweat glands aren't fully developed; and since it gets a lot hotter in cars, kids can't cool off. Nichole Cartmell talked to parents today who say even though it seems to be common sense to not leave them behind, they still see it. Watch for this story, coming up on Heartland News.



A Cape Girardeau man can't believe he's responsible for paying sewer maintenance for pipes that aren't on his property. Todd Tumminia looked into this and will have more on Heartland News at 9 and 10.

In this week’s I-Team report, Kathy Sweeney looked into Baker Lane in Mississippi County. Is it really a road and, if so, who owns it? The answer came with as many twists and turns as the road itself. If you missed the story earlier, you can click here for more.

The Iron County, Missouri sheriff said he’s closing down part of the jail because he said it’s too hot for inmates to live there. Christy Millweard talked to the sheriff today and he says when it feels like 90 degrees outside, it feels 10 degrees hotter in the jail.

The candidate for the U.S. Attorney General shared his experiences as the lead American attorney in the trial of Saddam Hussein with Allison Twaits on Thursday. He spoke about the delays in the trial due to Hussein’s hunger strike and more.

The Missouri Department of Conservation is once again warning boaters about an invasive fish species in Heartland waterways. Nick Chabarria talked to the MDC about ways they're trying to control the carp.



The Murphysboro, Illinois Food Pantry hosted a Mini Food Fair on June 19. Giacomo Luca was there as 150 to 200 cars lined up.

In national news, the Centers for Disease Control announced that 75 Atlanta-based staff members may have been exposed to anthrax by accident after safety guidelines were not followed. They say the staff members are being monitored and provided an antibiotic.

The man who Marine Corps colleagues say jumped on a live grenade to shield a friend during combat in Afghanistan was awarded the Medal of Honor on Thursday. Retired Marine Cpl. Kyle Carpenter became the honor’s eighth living recipient.

