Middle school students sing national anthem at Cardinals game

A few dozen middle school students sang the national anthem at Thursday night's Cardinals game.

The Cape Girardeau students were fifth and sixth graders in last year's school year. They only practiced singing the anthem twice since it was one of the first songs they learned during the school year.

Music teacher Maggie Salem said she's excited for the choir.

"I'm ecstatic. These kids, they're my babies and I love 'em and I'm just so excited to give this opportunity to them," Salem said. "Some of them are saying this is their first Cardinals game ever and to be the one singing the national anthem at that is just so exciting for them and I'm just, I'm really proud of them and excited to have this opportunity."

Salem said one of the biggest concerns for a lot of the students was being seen on the big screen in the outfield.

