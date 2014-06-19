Saddam Hussein's trial compared to a circus - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Saddam Hussein's trial compared to a circus

MARION, IL (KFVS) -

The candidate for Illinois Attorney General shared his experiences Thursday as the lead American attorney in the trial of Saddam Hussein.

Paul Schimpf talked to the Marion, Illinois Rotary Club about how he, along with a team of Iraqi prosecutors, was able to get Hussein to confess to the massacre of hundreds of Iraqi civilians.

He spoke about the delays in the trial due to Hussein's hunger strike, the moment his half-brother stood up in court wearing only his pajamas, comparing the experience to a circus.

“At one point I was laughing at something that Saddam had said in the trial," Schimpf said. "I laughed a little bit too loudly and everybody turned around and got quiet, they all looked at me. And then Saddam actually stood up and gestured at me and said, Pay no attention to him. The line of Baghdad does not care about a monkey chattering in a tree."

On November 5, 2006, Hussein was convicted of the charges and was sentenced to death by hanging.

His execution was carried out that December.

