Fireworks stand owners need to buy license in Cape Girardeau County

The county collector reminds that anyone that wants to open a fireworks stand in Cape Girardeau County needs to purchase a county merchants license.

County Collector Diane Diebold says the cost of the license is $25.

The license is available at the Jackson, Missouri office in the administrative building at 1 Barton Square. You can also pick up a license at the Cape Girardeau office located in the courthouse annex at 44 North Lorimier Street.

Fireworks stands can operate in the county from June 20 to July 10. Individual cities may have local ordinances having different timeframes.

A state license is required for each stand. Owners can contact the division of fire safety in Jefferson City at 573-751-2930.

