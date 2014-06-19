PPS announces upcoming reduction in power costs

Paducah Power System has announced an upcoming reduction in power costs.

Paducah Power says they plan to cut the utility’s Power Cost Adjustment (PCA) by nearly 40 percent effective July 1. The PCA will drop to $0.0215 per kilowatt-hour.

PCA is reviewed and adjusted quarterly, based upon power costs in the previous months and projected power costs quarterly, according to a news release from Paducah Power System.

The PCA rose in February because of lower than expected output from the Prairie State Plant due to mechanical issues. However, it dropped in May.

The PCA was approved by the PPS Board of Directors.

Customers can track their usage by using the portal on the PPS webpage and mobile apps.

Online: http://paducahpower.com/

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.