Prairie Creek Recreation Area boat ramp closed for 1 week

The Prairie Creek Recreation Area boat ramp will be closed temporarily for around one week beginning June 23.

According to Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge, the boat ramp is located just south of Highway 13, approximately 1¼ mile west of John A. Logan College.

This temporary closure is due to the removal of soil, contaminated by leaking fuel tanks associated with the former Images Marina.

As soon as the work is completed, the boat ramp will be reopened to the public.

