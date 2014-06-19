Benton man facing drug, other charges after hit and run - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Benton man facing drug, other charges after hit and run

Zenon Rodriguez (Source: Marshall County SO) Zenon Rodriguez (Source: Marshall County SO)
BENTON, KY (KFVS) -

Authorities say a Benton, Kentucky man is facing drug related charges after a hit and run crash.

Zenon Rodriguez was charged with trafficking in controlled substance first degree, first offense greater than 10 dosage units of opiates and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, June 19, 2014, detectives with the sheriff's office assisted the Benton Police Department in an investigation of a hit-and-run.

The hit and run happened on June 17 on 5th Street in Benton, Kentucky.

Narcotics detectives say they had been investigating the suspect in illegal drug trafficking for a number of months.

Detectives then contacted Kentucky probation and parole to assist in the investigation.

Detectives went to the home of Zenon Rodriguez in the 300 block of Lone Valley Road.

The police department took Rodriguez into custody. He's accused of leaving the scene of an accident and several other charges.

Detectives say they found more than 60 methadone pills and Xanax pills along with $1600 hidden inside Rodriguez’s bedroom. Detectives say they also found several suspected stolen power tools which have been traded to Rodriguez for drugs.

Detectives are still investigating additional suspects involved with Rodriguez’s drug trafficking.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

