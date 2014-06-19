Jail too hot for inmates - Flying fish! - Kraft recall - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Part of the Iron County jail is closing due to hot weather. Sheriff Medley tells Christy Millweard it feels 10 degrees hotter inside the old jail than outside, making it dangerous for inmates. Look for more details tonight 6:00!

Laura Wibbenmeyer says there's still an isolated shower or T' storm possible today and it will be a mild night. Tune in to her first forecast at 6:03.

This story is just heartbreaking ... a 22-month-old child has died after being left in a hot car for more than eight hours. According to police, the father of the toddler was supposed to drop the baby off at daycare, but forgot. Nichole Cartmell looks at just how hot your car can get and how to keep your kids safe.

Police say a southern Illinois couple is facing sex abuse charges involving three minors.

The candidate for US Attorney General shared his experiences Thursday with Allison Twaits, as he was the lead American attorney in the trial of Saddam Hussein.

A 24-year-old who lost an eye after taking a grenade blast in Afghanistan saving fellow Marines received the nation's highest military honor Thursday.

Kraft is recalling Velveeta cheese from Walmart stores in as many as 12 states.

Tonight, a feel good story about a southern Illinois food pantry that benefited so much from the generosity of others, it was able to spread the wealth. Giacomo Luca has more from Murphysboro.

Residents of Caruthersville, Missouri who want to celebrate our country's independence with a bang will have to leave town.

If you plan to spend time out on the water this summer, you may want to watch your head. Conservation agents are warning boaters about an invasive fish filling up Missouri river systems. Nick Chabarria is live on the river to tell us what to look out for.

Perryville and Cape Girardeau, Missouri will play host to the Budweiser Clydesdale St. Louis Hitch Team from Thursday through Saturday.

Trending on Facebook: Left alone with a room full of sex offenders at an Arizona prison, a teacher administering a high school equivalency test was stabbed and sexually assaulted, according to documents.

