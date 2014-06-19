UT Martin Board of Trustees approves 6 percent tuition increase

The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees approved six percent instate tuition increase for students attending the school, effective for the 2014 fall semester.



They say approval came on Thursday during the board's annual meeting in Knoxville.



Instate tuition and mandatory fees will now cost undergraduate students an additional $255 per semester for a total of $4,012 or $8,024 for a full academic year. Full-time undergraduate enrollment is a minimum of 12 hours.

The fees for instate graduate students will increase $292 per semester for a total of $4,654 per semester. Graduate students will pay a total of $9,308 per academic year starting this fall. Full-time graduate enrollment is nine hours per semester.



Mandatory per semester fee increases approved were $10 for the student activity fee, $30 for the student health and counseling fee and $25 for the technology fee. Other specialized course fees approved were for art studio supplies, veterinary health technology and a retention and success course.



Academic enrichment fees were also approved for the Department of Communications, the First-Year Initiative, dietetics (effective fall 2015), and the Department of Agriculture, Geosciences and Natural Resources.



Fall semester classes begin Aug. 25 for the main campus and UT Martin centers in Jackson, Parsons, Ripley and Selmer.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.