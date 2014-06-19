IL electric company offers summer electric assistance

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Office of Energy Assistance announced they have released a limited amount of money to help income eligible households with elderly, disabled and children under the age of six years old with their summer electric bill.



They say households that contain a member with a medical illness or debility that can be eased by air conditioning and has a current medical form from the doctor to verify the condition may also apply for the benefit.



This short program will begin July 7 and run through July 23, or until funds have been obligated.



A benefit of $150 will be paid directly to the household's electric provider. The percentage of Income Payment Program participants who receives electric from Ameren will not be eligible to apply for the Summer Assistance Program.



All applications will be by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling the Western Egyptian Outreach Office in the country they live in. Western Egyptian serves four counties:



Jackson County - 618-684-3341

Monroe County - 618-443-5231

Perry County - 618-542-4656

Randolph County - 618-443-5231

Appointments for the Summer Energy Assistance Program can be scheduled on or after July 3.



Additional information will be available by calling the Energy Admin Office in Sparta at 618-443-5231 or by clicking here to visit them online.



