Paducah woman arrested in connection with prescription forgery, fraud

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

 A Paducah woman was arrested on Thursday, June 19 at 10 a.m. in connection with an investigation into prescription drug forgery and fraud.

Elizabeth Kinsey, 59, was arrested on indictment warrants charging her with two counts of getting a controlled substance by forgery/fraud/false statement.

According to Paducah police, they received information that the suspect had been getting controlled substances improperly. They say the investigation found that Kinsey had been to three different physicians and received controlled pain medication from each of them, none of which were reported to any of the prescribing physicians.

Police say this happened during a two week period and Kinsey got prescriptions for Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Hydrocodone, all powerful narcotic pain medications.

During the investigation, police talked to each of the prescribing physicians and verified the incidents.

The McCracken County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Kinsey with two counts of obtaining controlled substance by forgery/fraud/false statement were handed down. She was booked into the McCracken County Jail with a $2,000 bond.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action" by the FBI and other federal agencies.

