Paducah woman arrested in connection with prescription forgery, fraud

A Paducah woman was arrested on Thursday, June 19 at 10 a.m. in connection with an investigation into prescription drug forgery and fraud.



Elizabeth Kinsey, 59, was arrested on indictment warrants charging her with two counts of getting a controlled substance by forgery/fraud/false statement.



According to Paducah police, they received information that the suspect had been getting controlled substances improperly. They say the investigation found that Kinsey had been to three different physicians and received controlled pain medication from each of them, none of which were reported to any of the prescribing physicians.



Police say this happened during a two week period and Kinsey got prescriptions for Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Hydrocodone, all powerful narcotic pain medications.



During the investigation, police talked to each of the prescribing physicians and verified the incidents.



The McCracken County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Kinsey with two counts of obtaining controlled substance by forgery/fraud/false statement were handed down. She was booked into the McCracken County Jail with a $2,000 bond.



