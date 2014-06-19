Report details blocks to immigrant health signups

CHICAGO (AP) - An Illinois group says in a preliminary report that a "poorly designed" federal system prevented perhaps thousands of immigrants from enrolling in coverage under President Barack Obama's health care overhaul.

The Associated Press obtained the report from the group Wednesday, a day before its planned release was abruptly postponed. The report says federal phone operators were misinformed about immigrant eligibility, a credit agency verifying identities couldn't handle languages other than English and Spanish and some immigrants were incorrectly referred to Medicaid.

The Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights had planned to release the report Thursday. The group canceled the release "to make some final revisions to the report and have discussions with our Congressional delegation." The group says the revised report will come out in a few weeks.

