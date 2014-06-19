Hwy 61 near Fruitland back open, tractor trailer knocks down power lines

Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.
Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.
The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.
The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.
Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.
Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.
Nine tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in Stoddard County, Missouri.
Nine tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in Stoddard County, Missouri.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.
Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.
A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.
A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.
A South Carolina woman has been charged in a crash that killed a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Telecommunicator on Interstate 77 near the North Carolina-South Carolina state line Thursday evening.
A South Carolina woman has been charged in a crash that killed a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Telecommunicator on Interstate 77 near the North Carolina-South Carolina state line Thursday evening.
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.
Two people have been charged with capital murder after a Longview woman who was reported missing was found dead.
Two people have been charged with capital murder after a Longview woman who was reported missing was found dead.
"We are going to stay out here until we find something," Claiborne Parish Sheriff Ken Bailey said.
"We are going to stay out here until we find something," Claiborne Parish Sheriff Ken Bailey said.
Best Buy warns of compromised customer data in third-party cyberattack.
Best Buy warns of compromised customer data in third-party cyberattack.