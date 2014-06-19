Hwy 61 near Fruitland back open, tractor trailer knocks down pow - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hwy 61 near Fruitland back open, tractor trailer knocks down power lines

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Authorities say the northbound and southbound lanes of US Highway 61 are back open between Wills Drive and Drury Lane.

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to use caution in the area of U.S. Highway 61 and Interstate 55 in Fruitland, Missouri.

A tractor-trailer knocked down several utility lines early Thursday afternoon.

Stoplights are not working in the area and emergency crews are on the scene directing traffic. Drivers should choose an alternative route.

The sheriff's office say traffic could be backed up until the lights are operational again.

The Fruitland Fire Department says MoDOT has been contacted to put up signs.

Viewers say power was out at D-Mart in Fruitland.

