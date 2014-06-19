Wolf Lake couple face sex abuse charges involving minors

According to Detective Jeremy Kranawettter, Robert knew all three of his victims but did not have daily contact with them.

Court documents show Mr. Pleasant was charged back in 1999 for the same offense --- he was found not guilty.

A Wolf Lake, Illinois couple is facing sex abuse charges involving three minors after a month-long investigation.According to the Murphysboro Police Department, 36-year-old Robert Pleasant and 25-year-old Bethany Pleasant were taken into custody Wednesday morning. Bond for both has been set at $1 million.Robert Pleasant was charged with two counts of felony predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.Bethany Pleasant was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and criminal sexual assault.The initial investigation was done by the Murphysboro PD, Illinois Department of Child and Family Services and the Michigan Child Protective Services Agency.The Union County Sheriff's Office along with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police assisted in taking the two into custody.Police say the investigation is ongoing.