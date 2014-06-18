Fredericktown businesses training employees to spot counterfeit bills

Do you think you could tell the difference between a fake and real $20 bill? Businesses in Fredericktown, Missouri are on the lookout for fake bills."In the past four or five days we've seen a lot of counterfeit days come in," said Jim Hamblin.Hamblin is a supervisor at Country Mart in Fredericktown. He said they’ve seen an increase in counterfeit cash."They’re very, very good, and the copy machines now do amazing things," said Hamblin.Fredericktown Chief of Police Eric Hovis said they are investigating a few cases. He's heard similar things of surrounding departments."It's kind of a touchy situation, I'm going to have to keep your twenty," said Kim Ward with the Dairy Bar at Fredericktown.Ward said they’ve seen the same thing."It's just a loss to us," said Hamblin. "When we take them to the bank, the bank gives them back to us.""Your bills still come in, you still have your high electric bills, especially in the summer time and you still have to pay your employees, nothing stops here,” said Ward.Now both businesses are training their employees on what to look for.They say you can see a real $20 has water mark images on both sides of President Andrew Jackson. There is not a circle around the head Jackson on the real $20. A special pen can test the authenticity of the paper.You can buy the pen at most office supply stores."We were marking twenties and fifties and tens anyways, but then we decided we just need to mark everything," said Ward."You hate to lose money, but you especially hate to lose money to crooks," said Hamblin.But the crooks aren’t always doing it on purpose."If someone comes up and has a counterfeit bill, but they've gotten it from somewhere else," said Ward.So whether you're a business owner, or a cautious customer, experts say you should check to see if you have counterfeit cash.