Mayfield man facing several drug charges

A Graves County man was arrested on several drug-related charges after a search of his home, according to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon.

Quintin Sneed, 23, was charged with possession of a controlled substance second degree, prescription not in proper container, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Sheriff Redmon, the McCracken County detectives were investigating an incident that happened in April in the Lone Oak community. It led them to Mayfield.

Detectives with Graves County and McCracken County executed a search warrant on East South Street in Mayfield. During the search they found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and some prescription medications that were not in proper containers.

Sneed was taken to the Graves County Jail and is awaiting court proceedings.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Mayfield Police Department in taking Sneed to jail.

